Safadi Condemns Israel's Step To Burn Gaza's Kamal Adwan Hospital A War Crime

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 28 (Petra) - Speaker of the Lower House of Representatives, Ahmad Safadi, said Israeli forces' step to burn Kamal Adwan Hospital in the Gaza Strip is a war crime.In a statement Saturday, Safadi called on Jordanian lawmakers and members in the Arab and Islamic parliaments to take action to address their international councils to pressure their to take decisive positions before international bodies and institutions, headed by the Security Council, to hold the Israeli leaders accountable for this heinous crime against humanity.Safadi added that the Israeli occupation bears responsibility for the safety of civilians and medical staff working in the hospital, condemning violation of international law and Israel's crimes against the Palestinian people, which requires holding the Israeli war criminals to account.Safadi also urged the international community to move to assume its moral and legal responsibilities to stop the war on the strip and halt Israel's current brutal crimes.In this regard, he noted the latest atrocity was the Israeli move to burn Kamal Adwan Hospital and its surroundings and the forced evacuation of patients, the wounded people, and medical staff.