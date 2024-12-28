Rain Forecast Over 3 Days-JMD

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 28 (Petra) - The Kingdom will remain under the influence of the cold air mass on Saturday, with a possibility of rain showers in the Kingdom's north, which may sometimes be heavy in the morning hours in the far northern regions, accompanied by thunder, Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said in its daily update.The department also said central western regions are also likely to witness light showers in the morning hours.In its report, the JMD warns of frost formation in the early morning hours over the high mountainous areas, especially the southern regions and parts of the Badia, and a weak chance of torrents in the morning hours in the Kingdom's far north.The weather on Sunday is forecast to see light showers in the Kingdom's far north in the morning hours.On Monday, downpour is expected in the Kingdom's northern and central regions, which may be heavy for short periods, accompanied by thunder. Rainfall will sometimes extend to cover the eastern and southwestern regions.Also today, mercury in the capital Amman will hit a high of 12 degrees Celsius and a low of 4?, meanwhile the port city of Aqaba will see a charming 22? during the day, sliding to 12? at night.