Armenian Society Confronts Past Mistakes: Former Leaders Blamed For Garabagh Conflict

Elnur Enveroglu
Time revealed the truth even though Armenian society insistently
relied on the pseudo-power of international organisations and
opposition groups for many years trying to create momentum within
the country after the decisive and shocking 2020 Patriotic War.
Although the Armenian government, which followed this belief for a
while, had difficulty gathering its resolve, this did not last
long.
The Garabagh conflict is far behind, and more important tasks
and obligations await the Yerevan administration. The Armenian
authorities, unable to explain anything else to the international
community, are surrendering to the truth.
But do those around Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan agree with
this idea?
Former government officials in Armenia, who for some time called
Pashinyan a traitor, today confirm that he is right. Moreover, last
week, former presidents of Armenia - Levon Ter-Petrosyan, Robert
Kocharyan and Serzh Sargsyan - caused a huge uproar in the Armenian
public by rejecting the prime minister's call for a debate. As the
waters calm down, everything becomes clear and the grave mistakes
of the past are already being revealed one by one. Even some
opposition groups are no longer condemning Nikol Pashinyan, but
their former heads of state, accusing them of having brought the
situation to this point.
Former member of the parliament of Armenia Vahram Atanesyan
addressed the former presidents of Armenia who refused to debate
with Nikol Pashinyan on the current situation in Azerbaijan's
Garabagh.
Atanesyan strongly condemned former Armenian leaders, saying
they were indifferent to documents that could change the course of
the country's political direction. The former MP, who said that the
1994 ceasefire document contained an agreement based on UN
resolutions, but that it was not implemented, said that all three
former Armenian presidents today have chosen Pashinyan as a target
to evade responsibility.
However, the case was negligence regarding the ceasefire
agreement, which was subject to the fulfilment of the requirements
of the resolutions unanimously adopted by the UN Security Council
in April-November 1993. These resolutions demanded the return of
six of the seven regions of the formerly occupied Garabagh without
any preconditions. And finally, the last mistake that all three
presidents must admit is that in 2020, Armenia was forced to give
back the territories it wanted to keep under its control as a
result of the occupation.
Indeed, the former Armenian MP openly states that the former
leaders have fooled the Armenian public for 20 years, making them
believe in empty tales.
The entire Armenian society, which affirms the same views as
Atanesyan, accusing its former leaders and blaming them for the
current situation they find themselves in, is right, but not in one
respect - in not being determined to forget the so-called
"Nagorno-Karabakh" story and start a new life, and is still on the
wrong path.
Nikol Pashinyan, who reportedly said“Garabagh is Azerbaijan”
after 30 years of occupation, for some reason cannot introduce the
internationally recognized map of Azerbaijan to the Armenian people
and the old-fashioned political elite. All his efforts are in vain
every time he is close to negotiations. Threats, blackmail and
provocations traditionally complicate the situation to hinder the
peace process. The Karabakh clan and opposition groups, which are
trying to turn the Armenian authorities into a tool of political
manipulation, are today accusing Nikol Pashinyan of a partially
objective approach to the processes and are trying to scapegoat him
to justify their blunders. If the Armenian opposition, which
disregards the ceasefire agreement that could have saved Armenia in
1994, cannot see 26 years ahead, then there can be no hope for them
to see the truth from now on.
