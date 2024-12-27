Armenian Society Confronts Past Mistakes: Former Leaders Blamed For Garabagh Conflict

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Elnur Enveroglu Read more

Time revealed the truth even though Armenian society insistently relied on the pseudo-power of international organisations and opposition groups for many years trying to create momentum within the country after the decisive and shocking 2020 Patriotic War. Although the Armenian government, which followed this belief for a while, had difficulty gathering its resolve, this did not last long.

The Garabagh conflict is far behind, and more important tasks and obligations await the Yerevan administration. The Armenian authorities, unable to explain anything else to the international community, are surrendering to the truth.

But do those around Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan agree with this idea?

Former government officials in Armenia, who for some time called Pashinyan a traitor, today confirm that he is right. Moreover, last week, former presidents of Armenia - Levon Ter-Petrosyan, Robert Kocharyan and Serzh Sargsyan - caused a huge uproar in the Armenian public by rejecting the prime minister's call for a debate. As the waters calm down, everything becomes clear and the grave mistakes of the past are already being revealed one by one. Even some opposition groups are no longer condemning Nikol Pashinyan, but their former heads of state, accusing them of having brought the situation to this point.

Former member of the parliament of Armenia Vahram Atanesyan addressed the former presidents of Armenia who refused to debate with Nikol Pashinyan on the current situation in Azerbaijan's Garabagh.

Atanesyan strongly condemned former Armenian leaders, saying they were indifferent to documents that could change the course of the country's political direction. The former MP, who said that the 1994 ceasefire document contained an agreement based on UN resolutions, but that it was not implemented, said that all three former Armenian presidents today have chosen Pashinyan as a target to evade responsibility.

However, the case was negligence regarding the ceasefire agreement, which was subject to the fulfilment of the requirements of the resolutions unanimously adopted by the UN Security Council in April-November 1993. These resolutions demanded the return of six of the seven regions of the formerly occupied Garabagh without any preconditions. And finally, the last mistake that all three presidents must admit is that in 2020, Armenia was forced to give back the territories it wanted to keep under its control as a result of the occupation.

Indeed, the former Armenian MP openly states that the former leaders have fooled the Armenian public for 20 years, making them believe in empty tales.

The entire Armenian society, which affirms the same views as Atanesyan, accusing its former leaders and blaming them for the current situation they find themselves in, is right, but not in one respect - in not being determined to forget the so-called "Nagorno-Karabakh" story and start a new life, and is still on the wrong path.

Nikol Pashinyan, who reportedly said“Garabagh is Azerbaijan” after 30 years of occupation, for some reason cannot introduce the internationally recognized map of Azerbaijan to the Armenian people and the old-fashioned political elite. All his efforts are in vain every time he is close to negotiations. Threats, blackmail and provocations traditionally complicate the situation to hinder the peace process. The Karabakh clan and opposition groups, which are trying to turn the Armenian authorities into a tool of political manipulation, are today accusing Nikol Pashinyan of a partially objective approach to the processes and are trying to scapegoat him to justify their blunders. If the Armenian opposition, which disregards the ceasefire agreement that could have saved Armenia in 1994, cannot see 26 years ahead, then there can be no hope for them to see the truth from now on.