Flights delayed in UK airport as result of fog

(MENAFN) On Saturday, thick patches of fog could increase view to just 100 meters in some locations, the Met Office has stated.



It comes following 20,000 individuals were influenced by airport disruption on Friday, in line with travel reporter Simon Calder.



National Air Traffic Services (NATS) declared: "As widespread fog continues to affect some UK airports today, temporary air traffic restrictions remain in place at locations with low visibility.”



"Restrictions of this sort are only ever applied to maintain safety... Our teams are working closely with the airports and airlines to minimise disruption."



A deputy for Gatwick Airport stated: "Temporary air traffic restrictions have been put in place due to fog causing poor visibility. Some flights may be delayed throughout the day."



NATS and the airport called on travelers to check their flight's status prior to travelling. Kiera Quayle and her husband are trapped on the Isle of Mann following visiting his family for Christmas.



