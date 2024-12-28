Turkey’s defense sector achieves 70 percent domestic production capacity

(MENAFN) Turkey’s defense industry has reached a 70 percent domestic production capacity in 2024, according to the Turkey Defense Industry 2024 report released by the Independent Industrialists' and Businessmen's Association (MUSIAD) on Friday.



The report assesses the current state and future outlook of Turkey's defense sector, noting significant progress in key strategic products and a notable rise in domestic production capacity.



The MUSIAD Defense Industry Board’s evaluation in the report emphasizes the need to reduce foreign dependence, particularly in engine and power transmission systems.



It points out that despite advancements, there remains reliance on foreign sources for engine and power transmission systems, particularly for the ALTAY main battle tank and other military platforms. The report stresses that domestic engine production remains a critical area of focus.



Fatih Altunbas, Chairman of the MUSIAD Defense Industry Board, whose insights were featured in the report, underlined the importance of enhancing R&D in advanced materials technologies.



"Domestic production should be boosted, and reliance on foreign technology in composite materials such as graphene, nanomaterials, and carbon fiber must be reduced," Altunbas said.

