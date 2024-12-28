24 bodies arrive to Azerbaijan from Embraer-190 disaster on December 28

(MENAFN) The bodies of the three crew members and 21 individuals who passed away in the tragedy of the Embraer-190 aircraft will be sent to Azerbaijan on December 28, 2024, trusted sources stated, Trend reads.



On December 25, an Embraer 190 passenger jet operated by AZAL crashed 3 kilometers from Aktau airport while flying from Baku to Grozny. The plane carried 67 people, including 62 and 5 crew members.



After the accident, 27 people were sent to hospital: 15 from Azerbaijan, 8 from Russia, and 3 from Kyrgyzstan. The identity of one individual has yet to be approved.



Sadly, both pilots and a flight attendant passed away, while two crew members lived.



On December 26, 14 victims and the bodies of four dead were sent to Azerbaijan.



The black box from the aircraft has been found, and work is being done to examine it in compliance with international aviation regulations. The cause of the crash is still being investigated, and after all required study and data analysis are finished, final conclusions will be made.



