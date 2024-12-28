Discussions over tariffs between Canadian ministers, Trump team

(MENAFN) On Friday, Canadian ministers met with leading US presidential candidates for Donald Trump in Florida to talk about the impending 25 percent US tariffs on fentanyl and migration.



At Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Florida, Canadian Finance Minister Dominic Leblanc and Foreign Minister Melanie Joly were holding high-stakes negotiations with Trump's nominations for Interior and Commerce secretary, Doug Burgum and Howard Lutnick.



The talks take place as Trump has threatened to levy 25 percent tariffs on all Canadian imports if issues with fentanyl trafficking and unauthorized migration are not resolved.



Leblanc deputy Jean-Sebastien Comeau called the discussions "positive and productive," highlighting the ministers' stressed on outlining Canada's USD694 million Border Plan.



The strategy, which was created to allay Trump's worries, includes steps to strengthen border security and counteract the deadly effects of fentanyl.



“Leblanc and Joly outlined the measures in Canada’s Border Plan and reiterated the shared commitment to strengthen border security as well as combat the harm caused by fentanyl to save Canadian and American lives,” Comeau announced.





