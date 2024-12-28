HUD reports homelessness in US rises 18 percent in 2024

(MENAFN) Homelessness in the United States saw an 18 percent increase in 2024, according to the US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), marking the largest rise in recent years.



The findings, part of HUD’s 2024 Annual Homelessness Assessment Report, reflect the situation on a single night in January.



The report revealed that 771,480 individuals, or approximately 23 out of every 10,000 people in the US, experienced homelessness in emergency shelters, safe havens, transitional housing programs, or unsheltered conditions across the country.



The significant rise in homelessness in 2024 was linked to several factors, including the nationwide affordable housing shortage, inflation, stagnant wages, systemic racism, public health crises, natural disasters, rising immigration, and the end of COVID-19-era homelessness prevention programs.



The report also highlighted a dramatic 39 percent increase in homelessness among families with children from 2023 to 2024. Children under 18 experienced the largest rise, with nearly 150,000 children facing homelessness on a single night in 2024—a 33 percent increase from the previous year.

