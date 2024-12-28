Palestinian businesses aim to expand trade with Turkey

(MENAFN) The Palestinian business sector is eager to expand its trade volume with Turkey, particularly in the construction industry, according to Kamel Mujahed, head of the Palestinian Businessmen Association, speaking to Anadolu.



The Second Term Meeting of the Turkey-Palestine Economic Cooperation Council took place in Istanbul on Thursday, where delegations and business representatives from both nations met and signed a memorandum of understanding.



“The main focus is on enhancing trade between Turkey and Palestine,” Mujahed remarked. “Turkey is a close partner to Palestine, and products made in Turkey are highly regarded in our market.”



Mujahed mentioned that discussions during the council meetings addressed the needs of the Palestinian private sector, including a demand for exports of iron, steel, and other steel products.



He emphasized that the council also provided an opportunity to explore further avenues for cooperation, particularly with regard to making significant investments in the Jenin Industrial Free Zone.



