Ukraine Receives First Shipment Of LNG From U.S. Through Greece

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine has received liquefied natural (LNG) from the United States for the first time through a terminal in Greece, marking a strategic step, said Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

According to Ukrinform, Yermak emphasized in a Telegram post: "This is not just a shipment - this is a strategic step. Despite Russia's attempts to destroy our system during the war, we have achieved another victory on the energy front."

He added that Ukraine's energy company DTEK received this gas at the Greek terminal, demonstrating a high level of international cooperation.

"A contract with the U.S. company Venture Global until 2026 means stability and confidence in the future for millions of Ukrainians," he highlighted.

ifis

Yermak emphasized that Ukraine is successfully integrating into the global energy market and thanked international partners for their support and trust.

He concluded: "Together, we are freeing the global energy system from Russia's blackmail."

As reported by Ukrinform, according to Reuters, LNG prices in Russia dropped by half in December compared to the previous month due to a surge in fuel supply, with its export limited by European sanctions. European Union sanctions against Russian LNG came into effect on December 20.