Vladimir Putin apologies for plane accident

(MENAFN) Vladimir apologized over the phone for the terrible event on December 25 when a passenger airliner operated by Azerbaijan on the Baku-Grozny route was interfered with physically and technically by an outside force in Russian airspace. In addition to wishing the a speedy recovery, President Putin sent his sincere condolences to the relatives and loved ones of those killed in the collision.



President Ilham Aliyev underlined that the passenger aircraft operated by Azerbaijan Airlines lost all control due to external physical and technical interference while in Russian airspace. The president of Azerbaijan stated that the pilots' bravery and professionalism were the only reasons the plane was diverted to the city of Aktau in Kazakhstan and managed to make an emergency landing. According to the head of state, there is proof of external physical and technical interference based on the numerous holes in the aircraft's fuselage, the injuries that passengers and crew suffered when foreign particles entered the cabin during flight, and the testimonies of the surviving passengers and flight attendants.



