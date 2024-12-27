PM Shmyhal: Over UAH 10B Directed To Strengthen Protection Of Ukraine's Energy System

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) More than UAH 10 billion has been directed to enhance the protection of Ukraine's system.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Prime Denys Shmyhal on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

In Zaporizhzhia, the Prime Minister visited an energy object damaged by a Russian attack.

“Energy infrastructure remains under continuous Russian shelling. Frontline regions are the most affected. In order to minimize the damage, we are implementing projects on the of protection systems around energy objects. This is a priority task for each region,” Shmyhal noted.

In his words, the Ukrainian government has directed more than UAH 10 billion to strengthen the protection of the energy system.

A reminder that Ukrenergo National Power Company received EUR 86 million from the European Investment Bank (EIB) to build anti-drone protective structures at its critical power transmission substations.

Photo: t.me/Denys_Smyhal