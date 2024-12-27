Bioplastics Market Valuations Is Skyrocketing To Reach US$ 19.75 Billion By 2033 | Astute Analytica

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bioplastics stand at the crossroads of innovation, ecology, and demand. Their rapidly evolving capabilities and expanding applications demonstrate a powerful shift in global priorities, where sustainable materials, supportive policies, and heightened consumer awareness are forging a promising path forward. New Delhi, Dec. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Bioplastics market was valued at US$ 7.35 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$ 19.75 billion by 2033 at CAGR of 11.61% during the projection period of 2025-2033. The bioplastics market displays remarkable potential, propelled by growing consumer awareness and consistent innovation. Adoption is driven not only by environmental concerns but also by reduced carbon emissions and novel market applications. Over 100 brand owners announced new bio-based packaging commitments this year, addressing the demand for durable, eco-friendly alternatives. At least 25 countries now mandate compostable packaging in foodservice, illustrating strong regulatory support. These steps, enhanced by research breakthroughs, are fueling new solutions in packaging, automotive, and medical sectors. The result is a dynamic marketplace that benefits from heightened investment, expanding consumer preferences, and the fast-evolving global sustainability agenda. Download Sample Copy @ At the core of bioplastics market's success is a tangible performance boost. The average carbon footprint reduction from PLA-based packaging is 1.3 kilograms of CO2 equivalent per kilogram of plastic, contributing to wide adoption across multiple industries. In 2023, over 40 major automotive manufacturers have integrated biodegradable components into their vehicles, while at least 60 labs worldwide maintain extensive research programs on polyhydroxyalkanoates. Some next-generation materials fully degrade within 12 weeks in industrial composting environments, and certain blends now exhibit heat resistance up to 120°C. Advancements in starch-based feedstocks have also spawned more than 15 recognized bioplatform chemicals, further diversifying raw material options. In the medical sphere, at least 25 next-generation bioplastics patents have emerged in 2023, targeting breakthroughs such as tissue scaffolds, drug delivery systems, and prosthetic materials. Meanwhile, roughly 20 companies in the bioplastics market introduced packaging prototypes that degrade in marine environments, aiming to reduce plastic pollution in oceans and safeguard marine life. These specialized applications complement broader market trends, where regulatory frameworks and consumer advocacy strongly favor biodegradable solutions. By balancing performance, degradability, and end-of-life considerations, bioplastics are carving out a distinct path in global production lines. As innovation accelerates, the convergence of research, business acumen, and policy support signals a prosperous future for these renewable, responsible materials, positioning them as catalysts for environmental progress. Many policymakers are now requiring that packaging materials meet new compostability and low-toxicity standards, ensuring robust quality testing and consistent labeling across regions. Despite remaining cost challenges, the outlook remains favorable, supported by heightened consumer consciousness. Key Findings in Bioplastics Market

Market Forecast (2033) US$ 19.75 billion CAGR 11.61% Largest Region (2024) Asia Pacific (45.0%%) By Type Biodegradable (71%) By Application Flexible Packaging (33%) Top Drivers

Growing consumer preference for eco-friendly solutions across diverse global market segments

Strict legislative frameworks supporting biodegradable materials in multiple global industry applications Corporate sustainability commitments spurring research investments for packaging and product alternative Top Trends

Growing adoption of bio-based films for flexible packaging in global markets

Increasing use of agricultural waste feedstock for new polymer development lines Collaboration among food, textile, and automotive sectors to expand bioplastic usage Top Challenges

Higher raw material costs complicating competitiveness against traditional petroleum-based plastic solutions

Limited end-of-life infrastructure hindering large-scale compostability and effective recycling practices globally Consumer price sensitivity affecting broader widespread adoption in budget-constrained emerging economies

Championing Renewable Disposables: Why Biodegradable Plastics Shape the Global Bioplastic Movement

Biodegradable plastics in the bioplastics market maintain a commanding position in the current bioplastic sphere due to supportive policy frameworks, expanding consumer awareness, and the need for resource-efficient alternatives. As of 2023, global production of biodegradable polymers has surpassed 1.8 million metric tons, with starch blends and PLA accounting for a substantial share. More than 50 countries now endorse incentives for biodegradable materials as part of their waste-reduction mandates. Research institutions worldwide have published at least 2,000 scholarly articles on PHA enhancements in the last five years alone. The agricultural sector, using over 300,000 metric tons of biodegradable mulch films in 2023, demonstrates the breadth of applications these materials serve. Major brands launched at least 130 new biodegradable packaging solutions across Europe and North America this year, signifying ballooning demand.

This momentum is driven by continued technological breakthroughs and shifting corporate mindsets. Biodegradable PBS and PBAT formulations unveiled in 2023 showcased improved compostability without sacrificing strength. Meanwhile, more than 20 major food chains in the bioplastics market have trialed fully biodegradable tableware in their outlets. E-commerce shipping materials composed of biodegradable films exceeded 160,000 metric tons in total usage globally this year. Startups dedicated to bioplastic R&D attracted over US$500 million in venture capital funding in 2023. Reports indicate that at least 15 new production facilities for biodegradable plastics broke ground globally in the last two years. With each measurable indicator pointing upward, biodegradable plastics continue to eclipse other segments, reflecting a future where disposables foster environmental responsibility rather than hamper it.

Flexible Green Packs: The Rising Importance of Bioplastics in Modern Packaging

Bioplastics market continue to gain traction in flexible packaging as global consumption of flexible films climbed above 34 million metric tons in 2023. At least 1 million metric tons of that volume was composed of bio-based alternatives. Over 45 nations have established supportive regulations encouraging bioplastic usage in carry bags, pouches, and wraps. E-commerce-driven shipping applications, accounting for more than 12 million metric tons of the flexible packaging market overall, increasingly incorporate biodegradable solutions. In 2023, brand owners introduced over 220 new compostable packaging lines across food, healthcare, and cosmetic segments. The rise of single-serve product formats has elevated the importance of lighter-weight films, a niche in which PLA and PBAT formulations thrive.

As of this year, research efforts in bioplastic barrier technology have led to at least 15 patents specifically focused on oxygen and moisture-resistant layers for flexible films. The global market value for bioplastic packaging solutions exceeded US$1.6 billion in 2023, reflecting surging interest from large-scale retailers. More than 25 industries in the bioplastics market, spanning snacks to medical supplies, trialed fully compostable pouches in pilot programs aimed at reducing plastic waste. In parallel, numerous multinational companies set objectives to eliminate conventional plastics from their flexible packaging portfolios, fueling demand for biodegradable and compostable films. Investments in R&D, calculated at over US$400 million this year for flexible bioplastic innovations, underscore the sector's continued growth. Ultimately, cost-efficiency, lower environmental impact, and technical advancements combine to solidify bioplastics' increasing role in modern flexible packaging solutions.

Leading the Global Shift: NatureWorks and BASF Conquer the Burgeoning Bioplastics market

NatureWorks and BASF stand at the forefront of the bioplastics market by offering robust product portfolios and investing substantially in innovation. NatureWorks, headquartered in the United States, is recognized for its IngeoTM polylactic acid (PLA), derived primarily from plant starch. As of 2023, NatureWorks maintains an annual production capacity of approximately 150,000 metric tons of Ingeo, making it one of the largest PLA manufacturers worldwide. The company has over 270 collaborations with major consumer brands seeking sustainable packaging, particularly in North America, Europe, and parts of Asia. Meanwhile, BASF, operating in more than 90 countries, continues to pioneer biodegradable and bio-based resins like Ecovio® and Ecoflex®. In 2023, BASF allocated close to US$2.3 billion in total R&D spending across all product lines, underscoring its commitment to advancing bioplastics technology.

Their leadership derives from a blend of strategic partnerships, extensive global reach, and unwavering focus on research. In 2023, combined bioplastics revenues for these industry giants exceeded US$3.2 billion, reflecting their sustained commercial success. BASF leverages broad market penetration, serving sectors ranging from packaging to automotive, while NatureWorks harnesses direct relationships with raw material suppliers to maintain product consistency. Both companies in the bioplastics market actively participate in sustainability initiatives: NatureWorks recently collaborated with NGOs to improve feedstock sourcing, and BASF engages in multi-stakeholder forums such as the World Business Council for Sustainable Development. With an eye on growth, each plans to expand existing facilities and strengthen local partnerships in emerging markets such as China and Southeast Asia, ensuring they remain firmly positioned at the pinnacle of bioplastics development and production.

Ask For Customization @

Recent Mergers, Acquisitions, and Investments in Bioplastics Market



CBD Global Sciences acquired Pure Bioplastics Inc. in March 2022, aiming to diversify its product offerings and enter the rapidly growing bioplastics market.

BASF SE announced a new investment in January 2024 to increase its production capacity of polybutylene adipate terephthalate (PBAT), a key biodegradable plastic used in flexible packaging.

PlantSwitch, a bioplastics manufacturing company, completed an early growth funding round in November 2023, raising a total of $7.7 million. This funding is intended to help scale production, enhance marketing capabilities, and expand the client base.

Polymateria secured £20 million in a Series B funding round in December 2023, aimed at scaling up their technology that makes plastics biodegradable. CPI Enterprises invested a quarter-of-a-million pounds in Floreon Technology in May 2024, following a previous £2 million Series A investment by Northern Gritstone.

Global Bioplastics Market Key Companies:



BASF SE

Biome Technologies plc

Braskem

Corbion N.V.

Danimer Scientific.

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

Eastman Chemical Company

Futerro SA

Galactic

M& G Chemicals

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings

NatureWorks LLC

Novamont S.p.A.

Plantic

PTT Global Chemical Public Company Ltd.

Showa Denko K.K.

Solvay SA

Teijin Ltd.

Toray Industries

Toyota Tsusho Other Prominent Players

Key Market Segmentation:

By Type:



Biodegradable



Starch-based



Polylactic Acid (PLA)



Poly hydroxy alkanoates (PHA)



Polyester (PBS, PBAT, and PCL)

Other Biodegradable Plastics

Non-biodegradable



Bio-polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)



Bio-Polyethylene



Bio-Polyamides



Bio-Polytrimethylene Terephthalate Other Non-Biodegradable Plastics

By Mode of Application:



Rigid Packaging



Bottles & Jars



Trays



Others



Flexible Packaging



Pouches



Shopping/Waste Bags

Others

Agriculture & Horticulture

Consumer goods

Textile

Automotive & Transportation

Building & Construction Others

By Region:



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) South America

Inquire more about this report before purchase:

About Astute Analytica

Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company which has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in depth and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the Globe. They are able to make well calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising of business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.

Contact Us:

Astute Analytica

Phone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4483891 (Rest of the World)

For Sales Enquiries: ...

Website:

LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube

CONTACT: Contact Us: Astute Analytica Phone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4483891 (Rest of the World) For Sales Enquiries: ... Website: