Qatar Strongly Condemns Storming Of Al-Aqsa Mosque By Israeli Minister Of National Security

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar|: The State of Qatar condemned in the strongest terms the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque by the Israeli of National Security under the protection of the authorities.

In a statement on Thursday, the of Foreign Affairs stressed that the repeated attempts to undermine the religious and historical status of Al-Aqsa Mosque are not only an attack on the Palestinians, but on more than two billion Muslims worldwide.

In this context, the ministry also warned against the continued escalation policy adopted by the Israeli government in the occupied Palestinian territories, and its impact on expanding the circle of violence in the region and undermining efforts to achieve a two-state solution and comprehensive, just, and sustainable peace.

The ministry reiterated the State of Qatar's firm stance on the justice of the Palestinian cause and the legitimate rights of the fraternal Palestinian people, including the full right to practice their religious rituals without restrictions and to establish their independent state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.