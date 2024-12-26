D'Art Executed An Immersive Brand Experience Project For Berger Paints!

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

With new innovative ideas & extensive precision, D'Art Design successfully implemented a massive retail transformation project for Berger Paints.

- Syed Shahnawaz Zaidi, Global Director- Marketing, D'Art DesignMUMBAI, INDIA, December 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Berger Paints , a synonymous name with vibrant colours and innovation in the paint industry, collaborated with D'Art Design for a retail transformation project to enhance its store design and branding along with creating four new retail stores in Kerala from scratch. Looking for ways to redefine its retail presence in India, the initiative was concerned with bringing Berger Paints' philosophy of "Paint Your Imagination" to life by providing an immersive brand experience to the customers that perfectly blends functionality with creativity.With a legacy of 88 years in India, Berger Paints is presently leading the paint industry. The brand was on the lookout for a fresh approach to its store layout design that would perfectly reflect its identity while strengthening its connection with its customers. The design firm integrated innovative solutions that did not just appeal to the eyes of the customers but maintained the overall functionality of the retail stores.Deepak Kumar, Global Operations Director, D'Art, states, "When collaborating with Berger Paints, we aimed at creating a space that reflects the brand's essence. We conceptualized a retail experience that truly resonates with potential customers and turned it into a reality."A Fusion of Heritage and ModernityThe primary goal when redesigning more than 300 retail stores was mainly to reinforce Berger Paints' connection with its heritage and depict the modernity of the brand's offerings. Taking inspiration from the paint brand's rich history in India, the design agency conceptualized and executed a retail layout that perfectly blends Berger's classic ethos with contemporary retail design elements.As per the directions provided by the paint brand, D'Art Design featured the Mesh Color Lava Shape on the store's exterior signage. The implemented design not only includes colour fusion but also stimulates the imagination capacity of potential customers, further encouraging them to seamlessly explore the vast range of colours offered by Berger Paints.On being asked to provide a review about the implemented facade signage, the representative from Berger Paints stated, "We wanted a design that perfectly personifies the spirit of ''Paint Your Imagination'' and stays true to our roots as well. The ATL and BTL solutions provided by D'Art Design stood out in our expectations. They not only allowed us to present our brand in a way that perfectly boasts about our legacy and future plans but also helped us offer retail space to customers where they can engage and interact with our products and build a deeper connection with Berger Paints."Sustainability (at its core) Meets Creativity!Berger Paints is committed to preserving the environment and, hence, performs eco-friendly practices. Considering this commitment to sustainability, D'Art Design emphasized this concept when designing the store interiors. The creative team repurposed empty paint containers to transform them into a vibrant chandelier that serves as a focal point within the store.The developed centrepiece perfectly symbolized Berger Paints' eco-friendly values along with its dedication to sustainability and creativity. The unique chandelier adds an artistic touch to the entire store and is visible to the customers from the store's exterior, further making the retail space stand out in the crowded market.Creating a Comprehensive Customer ExperienceD'Art Design implemented incredible visual merchandising solutions when working at Berger's retail outlets. The team conceptualized the stores in the form of a paint studio, further allowing customers to explore the products in an interactive and engaging manner. The retail design firm developed an open and inviting environment by implementing a customer-friendly layout, including clear signage, dedicated sections for interior and exterior paints, etc.The Island Unit, or the Experience Lounge, was one of the main focuses of the entire store layout design. It was a dedicated space created for customers that allowed them to relax and experiment with colour schemes and textures. Customers can take a break from the rush, comfortably sit and further decide on the paint products that they wish to purchase. Customers will get a chance to connect with the brand on a deeper and more personal level.Interactive and Functional Design ElementsIn order to add more to the in-store experience of the customer, the visual merchandising solutions providing agency developed a live demo space. Customers can seamlessly compare samples, clear their doubts and queries about how the colour would turn up when actually implemented, understand the finishes and textures, etc. In addition, the Point-of-Purchase Placement strategy was featured in the checkout area. The team strategically placed DIY (do it yourself) materials for customers, further encouraging them to interact and engage with colours.Reflecting on the collaboration, Sameer Khosla, Global Design Director of D'Art Design, stated, ''It was an incredible opportunity for our team to design for Berger Paints. We got a chance to push the boundaries of creativity and innovation. When working on this project, our main aim was to create a retail space that is not just aesthetically appealing or functional but also inspiring. Hence, we created a space where shoppers can truly experience the magic of colours.The revolutionized retail outlets of Berger Paints are a perfect example of how a thoughtful design can enhance the overall experience of customers and help foster deeper connections with them. By combining sustainability, functionality, and artistic innovation, D'Art Design managed to set a benchmark in the retail design landscape.About Berger PaintsBerger Paints is a global industry leader in the paints and coating industry that has been operating in India for more than 88 years. The firm offers a wide range of products for both residential and industrial applications. Berger Paints has a strong presence in more than 20 countries of the world and is looking forward to a much more significant expansion.About D'Art DesignD'Art Design is a full-fledged retail solution providing agency that believes in pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the retail field. The team seamlessly collaborates with clients and transforms their visionary concepts into beautiful realities. The agency is operating on an international level as it has worked with various prestigious clients, including Crompton, Studds, Patanjali, Adidas, W for Women, The House Of Red Chief, etc. The successful completion of project #BLUEWAVE for Crompton is a perfect example of the agency's capabilities and dedication to delivering exceptional results.

