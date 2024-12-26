Kuwait Amir Congratulates Libya On Independence Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 26 (KUNA) -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber has sent a cable to Dr. Mohammad Youness Al-Manfi, the head of the Libyan presidential council, expressing congratulations on the 73rd anniversary of his country's independence. His Highness the Amir wished him good, his people optimal progress and prosperity. (end) rk

