Flags Lowered At French Embassy In Baku In Solidarity With National Day Of Mourning

12/26/2024 7:09:14 AM

Akbar Novruz

In observance of Azerbaijan's national day of mourning, the French flags at the French Embassy in Baku were lowered, Azernews reports.

The embassy shared this gesture of solidarity on its official "X" account.

AzerNews

