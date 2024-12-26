Flags Lowered At French Embassy In Baku In Solidarity With National Day Of Mourning
12/26/2024 7:09:14 AM
In observance of Azerbaijan's national day of mourning, the
French flags at the French Embassy in Baku were lowered,
Azernews reports.
The embassy shared this gesture of solidarity on its official
"X" account.
