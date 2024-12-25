Easemytrip's Year-End Sale: Start 2025 With Big Savings On Flights And Hotels

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) . Up to AED 500 off on one-way and round-trip flights. . Additional 10% discount on hotel bookings.

Dubai, 25 2024: EaseMyTrip, a leading platform, is offering exclusive deals to help you celebrate the New Year in style. Whether you're planning a getaway to start 2025 on the right note or looking to unwind during the holiday season, EaseMyTrip's exclusive year-end sale is your ticket to amazing travel savings.





. Up to AED 500 off on one-way and round-trip flight bookings, offering a cost-effective way to reach your destination. . An additional 10% discount (up to AED 100) on hotel bookings when you use the promo code“HELLO2025.” . These promotions are valid for reservations made by December 31, 2024, so be sure to take advantage of these fantastic savings before time runs out!

Mr. Rikant Pittie, Co-Founder of EaseMyTrip, stated,“As we bid farewell to 2024 and welcome the new year, EaseMyTrip is excited to offer travelers incredible deals to make their end-of-year celebrations truly special. We are committed to providing our customers with affordable and memorable travel experiences, whether they're flying to distant shores or enjoying a staycation in the UAE.”

The year-end season is a time to reflect, celebrate, and create lasting memories with loved ones. EaseMyTrip invites travelersto make the most of this festive period by booking affordable flights and hotels with unbeatable discounts. Whether you're planning a festive holiday or an adventure to kick off the new year, let EaseMyTrip be your travel companion.

Launched in 2019, EaseMyTrip has become a frontrunner in the UAE's travel industry, focused on improving the customer travel experience. With its user-friendly interface, EaseMyTrip offers a stress-free journey from start to finish. The platform is recognized for providing exceptional services, ensuring customer satisfaction.