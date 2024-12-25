Ajman University: Gold Winner In The Middle East For Sustainable Education Action At The QS Reimagine Education Award 2024

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Ajman University is proud to announce that its“Greening Communities: Mangrove Planting Project” has won the Category for the Middle East region at the prestigious QS Reimagine Education Awards 2024 for“Sustainability Education Action.” This award underscores the University's dedication to environmental sustainability and its commitment to empowering youth and communities with the necessary skills and knowledge to drive the UAE's ambitious sustainability goals.

Since its inception in 2023, the project has made significant milestones through planting over 2,000 mangroves, engaging more than 1,000 community members in hands-on planting and sustainability life-long learning experiences, and directly contributing to the UAE's national plan to plant 100 million mangrove trees by 2030.

Spearheaded by Ajman University's Office of Sustainability, in partnership with Al Zorah Development Private Company and Quest for Adventure, the initiative engages students and local communities in the preservation and restoration of vital mangrove ecosystems, highlighting Ajman University's pivotal role in advancing a sustainable future.





Reflecting on this significant achievement, Dr. Karim Seghir, Chancellor of Ajman University, said,“Receiving the Gold Category for the Middle East region at the QS Reimagine Education Awards 2024 for Sustainability Education Action is a powerful validation of our commitment to sustainability. It invigorates our efforts to engage youth and communities in impactful environmental action, driving meaningful change in alignment with the UAE's sustainability objectives.”

Beyond planting, the project incorporates a variety of educational programs and workshops designed to raise awareness about critical environmental issues and equip participants with the skills and knowledge needed to tackle environmental challenges. This empowerment fosters local advocacy and drives positive community impact. The project demonstrates how academic institutions can lead meaningful climate action while creating transformative learning experiences.

Moreover, the initiative aligns with several United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including Quality Education (SDG 4), Climate Action (SDG 13), Life on Land (SDG 15), and Partnerships for the Goals (SDG 17).

The QS Reimagine Education Awards 2024 is a highly esteemed honor within the education sector, recognizing innovative approaches that enhance learning outcomes, improve employability, and advance sustainability education. Now in its 11th edition, this year's competition attracted over 1,200 submissions from around the world, judged by a distinguished panel of more than 900 international experts across 18 award categories. This prestigious Gold Award highlights the regional and global significance of Ajman University's impactful sustainability work and is a testament to the dedication of its students, employees, and community partners who have made this initiative possible.