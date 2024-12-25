UN Chief Alarmed By Spreading Famine Crisis In Sudan

(MENAFN- IANS) United Nations, Dec 25 (IANS) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is alarmed by the rapidly worsening food security situation in Sudan and calls for the parties to facilitate access to humanitarian assistance, his spokesperson said in a statement.

After over 20 months of conflict, more than 24.6 million people in Sudan -- over half the population -- face high levels of acute food insecurity, the statement said, citing the latest UN-backed assessment.

In a report released on Tuesday, the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), the global hunger monitor, confirmed that famine is present in at least five areas of Sudan, including North Darfur's Zamzam camp and parts of the Western Nuba Mountains. The crisis is projected to expand further, with five additional areas expected to face famine between December 2024 and May 2025.

The statement on Tuesday said that the United Nations and its partners are scaling up the delivery of food assistance and other essential support for the most vulnerable, but ongoing fighting and restrictions on the movement of relief supplies and personnel continue to imperil aid operations, Xinhua news agency reported.

Guterres reiterated his call for the parties to facilitate rapid, safe, unhindered and sustained access so that humanitarian assistance and staff can reach people in need.

The UN chief also underscored the need for an immediate cessation of hostilities and to prevent the crisis in Sudan and its impact on neighbouring countries from escalating even further in 2025.

He appealed for urgent international support and cooperation to bring the parties closer to a peaceful resolution of the conflict through a lasting ceasefire and step-up funding for humanitarian action.

Sudan has been witnessing deadly clashes between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces since April 15, 2023, which have killed 15,550 people and displaced 8.7 million others so far, according to recent estimates by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.