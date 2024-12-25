Vodafone Qatar Honoured At MEIRA Awards Ceremony

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Vodafone Qatar has been awarded the 'Leading Corporate for Investor Relations in Qatar' at the 2024 Middle East Investor Relations Association (MEIRA) Annual Investor Relations Awards Ceremony.

This award highlights Vodafone Qatar's commitment to ensuring transparency, adequate disclosure standards, credibility, quality of meetings and effective and responsive communication with its investors, which attests to the company's continuous dedication to meeting international best practices.

Vodafone Qatar Chief Executive Officer Hamad bin Abdulla al-Thani commented:“We are delighted by this recognition, which reflects the investment community's confidence in Vodafone Qatar. This award is a testament to the hard work of our investor relations team, and we would like to thank our regulators for their continuous efforts to promote and encourage the best international standards in investor relations.”

The MEIRA Annual Investor Relations Awards are determined through the results of the 'Emerging EMEA Executive Team Survey', conducted independently over a comprehensive four-week period in April 2024.

