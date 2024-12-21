CIB Signs Mou With TRIA To Strengthen Support For Industrial Sector

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Commercial International – Egypt (CIB) has officially signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the 10th of Ramadan Investors Association (TRIA) to enhance collaboration with manufacturers and provide vital support aimed at boosting the national through innovative and comprehensive solutions.

The MoU outlines a commitment to cater to the diverse needs of industrial companies by offering a wide array of services, including various financing programs, digital banking solutions, and non-financial initiatives designed to foster innovation and improve productivity. Additionally, the bank will host a series of specialized workshops and seminars for the association's members, ensuring continuous engagement by maintaining a regular presence at association meetings to showcase the latest banking services.

Yasser Abdullah, Deputy CEO of the Retail Banking Sector at CIB, expressed enthusiasm about this strategic partnership, stating,“We are pleased with this collaboration with TRIA. This underscores the bank's dedication to supporting the national economy by empowering manufacturers and providing comprehensive solutions that cultivate a sustainable business environment for the growth of the industrial sector.”

Hany El-Deeb, Head of the SME Sector at CIB, emphasized that this agreement aligns with the bank's strategy to support industrial companies through integrated financial and non-financial solutions, enabling them to navigate market challenges and enhance their competitiveness in an evolving business landscape.

The signing ceremony took place at the TRIA headquarters and was attended by senior officials from both organizations, including Samir Aref, Chairperson of the Association, and Mohie Hafez, Vice Chairman, along with other members and the Executive Office.

This partnership reinforces CIB's leading role in fostering the Egyptian economy by promoting innovation, empowering industrial entities, and contributing to the achievement of sustainable development goals.