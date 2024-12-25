Turkish President Says Turkiye To Open Consulate In Aleppo

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Ankara: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that his country intends to soon open its consulate general in Aleppo, Syria, and pledged to eliminate the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).

Speaking at a meeting of the country's Justice and Development (AK) Party on Wednesday, Erdogan stressed, "We will eliminate the organization PKK." adding,"We will achieve our goal of a terror-free Turkiye in the coming days by using all tools at our state's disposal."

The Turkish President said that his country's sole aim is to ensure peace, tranquility, and stability throughout its region.