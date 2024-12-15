Turkish Airlines to continue flights between Benghazi, Istanbul in January

(MENAFN) Turkish Airlines, Türkiye's flagship carrier, announced on Friday that it will resume flights between the Libyan city of Benghazi and Istanbul starting on January 14, 2025. The airline had suspended flights to Benghazi a decade ago due to political and domestic unrest in Libya. The resumption of services marks a significant development in the airline's expansion plans and its commitment to strengthening connections with the region.



The carrier will operate three flights per week on the Benghazi-Istanbul route, providing more travel options for between the two cities. This move is part of Turkish Airlines' broader strategy to expand its network in North Africa and reconnect with key destinations in the region that were previously inaccessible due to the instability in Libya.



In addition to the resumption of flights to Benghazi, Turkish Airlines had earlier announced plans to restart services to Tripoli, the Libyan capital, beginning in March 2024. Like Benghazi, Tripoli had also been cut off from direct air services for a decade, and the restoration of these routes reflects the improving political and security situation in the country.



With the return of these flights, Turkish Airlines is aiming to tap into the growing demand for air travel between Libya and Türkiye, strengthening economic and cultural ties. The airline's decision to resume operations is expected to facilitate greater connectivity, not only for tourism and business but also for humanitarian aid and other regional cooperation efforts.

MENAFN15122024000045015839ID1108994722