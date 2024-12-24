With Rs 12,800 Cr Investments, Kanpur Emerging As A Defense Manufacturing Hub In Northern India

(MENAFN- KNN India) Lucknow, Dec 24 (KNN) The industrial city of Kanpur, once known as the 'Manchester of the East' for its thriving textile industry, is undergoing a significant transformation into a major defense and aerospace center in northern India.



According to Invest UP chief Abhishek Prakash, the city has attracted defense manufacturing proposals worth approximately Rs 12,800 crore, with 210 hectares of land already allocated to investors.

As one of six nodes in the UP Defence Industrial Corridor (UPDIC), Kanpur is playing a crucial role in Uttar Pradesh's economic development strategy and its ambitious goal of becoming a trillion-dollar economy.



The corridor, promoted by the UP Expressways Industrial Development Authority, aligns with the state's 'Make in UP' initiative.

Adani Defence Systems and Technologies Limited has emerged as a major investor, committing Rs 1,500 crore to establish one of South Asia's largest integrated ammunition manufacturing complexes.



Spanning 500 acres, the facility will produce various caliber ammunition for military and law enforcement agencies. The company has further proposed an additional Rs 2,500 crore investment for a propellant manufacturing complex.

The city has attracted several other significant investments in the aerospace and defense sectors. Genser Aerospace & IT has proposed a Rs 3,000 crore facility for Light Business Jets, while Ananth Technologies plans to invest Rs 3,500 crore in satellite manufacturing facilities.



Delta Combat Systems has secured land for small arms production with a Rs 150 crore investment.

The transformation extends to advanced technology sectors, with French company CILAS exploring laser technology transfer for defense drone manufacturing with a potential investment of Rs 500 crore.



Other notable projects include Lohia Aerospace Systems' Rs 370 crore aerospace composite facility, NETRA's Rs 360 crore artillery shell manufacturing unit, and MSK Business Solutions' Rs 120 crore joint venture with Russian OEMs for radar and avionics production.



Additionally, Raphe mPhibr is set to establish a dynamic drone hub with a Rs 100 crore investment.

