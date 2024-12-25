UAE And India Forge Strategic Collaboration In Polar Research

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Republic of India have taken a monumental step in strengthening their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership by signing a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on polar research. This pioneering agreement in scientific cooperation marks a new chapter in bilateral relations, venturing into a field of critical global importance.











The MoU, exchanged between the Emirates Polar Program and the National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research (NCPOR) of India, was formalized during the 15th round of the UAE-India Joint Committee Meeting. The signing ceremony was officiated by H.E. Abdulla Balalaa, Assistant Minister for Energy and Sustainable Affairs and Deputy Chair of the UAE Polar Mission Steering Committee, and Dr. Ravichandran, Secretary of the Ministry of Earth Sciences.

This collaboration aims to facilitate joint efforts in polar research, academic exchanges, and capacity building, enhancing both nations' presence and contributions in the polar regions. By leveraging India's extensive experience in polar research, the UAE seeks to develop its capabilities and inspire future scientists.





HE Abdulla Balalaa emphasized the significance of this collaboration, stating“This partnership epitomizes the UAE's commitment to scientific excellence through global cooperation. By harnessing India's wealth of experience in polar research, we are not only enhancing our national capabilities but also paving the way for future generations to make groundbreaking discoveries in this critical field.”

The Emirates Polar Programme, established to position the UAE as a leader in polar science, stands to benefit significantly from this partnership. This program focuses on participating in international missions to Antarctica and the Arctic, supporting global climate action, and contributing to the understanding of polar environment. Through these endeavors, the UAE demonstrates its commitment to global scientific cooperation and environmental stewardship in polar regions.

The expansion into polar research complements existing robust UAE-India cooperation in vital sectors such as defense, energy, trade, and emerging technologies, it underscores both nations' shared commitment to advancing scientific knowledge, addressing global climate challenges and promoting environmental stewardship.

By venturing into this new frontier of collaboration, the UAE and India are not only deepening their strategic partnership but also positions both nations at the forefront of global efforts to understand and preserve the world's polar regions.