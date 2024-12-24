Taylor Morrison Named Among America's Most Trusted And Best Companies By Forbes

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With a longstanding reputation for trust, national homebuilder and land developer Taylor Morrison (NYSE: TMHC ) has been recognized by Forbes on their inaugural list of the Most Trusted Companies in America. The homebuilder ranked No. 12

out of 300 companies across all industries.

"There are few things more powerful than trust and it's something we strive to earn amongst all company stakeholders, from our customers to our team members, our shareholders, and our local communities," said Taylor Morrison Chairman and CEO Sheryl Palmer . "To be included on this esteemed list in its inaugural year is especially meaningful and these awards are important reminders of the relationships we're building across all aspects of our business."

Fueled by hundreds of millions of data points, the Most Trusted Companies in America list combines data on a wide range of factors across four categories: employee trust, customer trust, investor trust and media sentiment. The ranking was created in partnership with research companies HundredX, Signal AI and Glassdoor.

Taylor Morrison also earned the No. 67 spot on Forbes' inaugural America's Best Companies list . The ranking is Forbes' most comprehensive company ranking to date and factored in ratings for financial performance, customer and employee satisfaction, cybersecurity, sustainability, companies' remote work policies, media coverage and more. Forbes' America's Best Companies list assessed more than 60 metrics across 11 primary categories to identify which organizations excel across the board. Of the more than 2,000 U.S.-based publicly traded companies that were eligible, only 300 qualified for each list.

In addition to being named among the Most Trusted and Best Companies in America by Forbes, Taylor Morrison holds several additional accolades including being named on Newsweek's America's Most Responsible Companies and America's Greenest Companies lists, U.S. News & World Report's Best Companies to Work For list, the American Opportunity Index, America's Most Trusted® Home Builder for nine years, Hearthstone's 2021 BUILDER Humanitarian Award, and inclusion on the Fortune 500 list since 2021.

