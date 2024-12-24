Rajasthan Freezes As Intermittent Rain Brings Cold Wave Across State

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Dec 24 (IANS) The desert state of Rajasthan shivered under a cold wave as intermittent rain swept across various regions, dipping temperatures. The unseasonal showers have intensified the winter chill, particularly in eastern and western parts of the state.

According to meteorological officials, light rainfall was recorded in several areas. Bhadra in Hanumangarh district witnessed the highest rainfall, measuring 9 mm.

In addition to the rain, several parts of the state reported dense fog, further adding to the chill.

The cold wave was particularly pronounced in western Rajasthan, with several areas experiencing "cold to very cold" days, while parts of eastern Rajasthan recorded "cold days."

Dungarpur emerged as a climatic anomaly, recording the state's highest maximum temperature of 26.1°Celcius while also witnessing the lowest minimum temperature of 5.0°C.

The cold spell was especially severe in cities such as Ganganagar, Churu, and Pilani (Jhunjhunu), where maximum daytime temperatures struggled to reach 17°C.

In many regions across the state, maximum temperatures have dropped by as much as 10°C, intensifying the chill and leaving residents grappling with harsh winter conditions.

The Meteorological Centre in Jaipur has issued a yellow alert for dense fog across 18 districts, including major cities like Jaipur, Alwar, Sikar, and Jodhpur.

On Tuesday morning, dense fog enveloped these regions, disrupting visibility and adding to the biting cold.

The department has also issued an alert for rainfall across 27 districts, including Jaipur, on December 27.

With unseasonal weather patterns persisting, Rajasthan's residents brace for continued cold and wet conditions in the coming days.

The Met department said active Western Disturbances will re-enter Rajasthan on December 26, bringing the possibility of cloud cover and light to moderate rain in the southeastern parts of the state on December 26-27.