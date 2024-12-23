(MENAFN) Retired US officer Daniel Davis has warned that Ukraine's recent drone and missile strikes on Russian cities like Rylsk and Kazan may worsen the situation, likening the to “9/11-style” terrorism. Speaking on his YouTube show Deep Dive, Davis, a veteran of Iraq and Afghanistan, explained that these strikes, which targeted civilian areas with little military value, would only provoke a stronger Russian response and escalate the violence, making Ukraine's situation even worse.



Davis criticized Ukraine's pursuit of revenge for recent Russian attacks, especially those targeting a Ukrainian security service facility in Kyiv. He argued that such attacks are unlikely to force Russia into favorable peace negotiations, instead strengthening Russian resolve. Davis questioned the objective of these strikes, dismissing the idea that they could lead to concessions from Russia as “fiction.”



Russian President Vladimir Putin has already vowed a harsh response, warning that any attacks on Russia will be met with "many times greater destruction." Ukraine's recent missile attack on Rylsk, using US-made HIMARS systems, resulted in casualties, further intensifying the conflict. Davis emphasized that such actions could hinder the chances of a peaceful resolution and heighten hostilities on both sides.

MENAFN23122024000045015687ID1109023489