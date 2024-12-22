Prime Minister Extends Christmas, New Year Wishes To Christians
AMMAN - Prime Minister Jafar Hassan on Sunday congratulated church leaders on the occasion of the Christmas holiday and the New Year.
During a meeting with the heads of churches at the Greek Catholic Archdiocese, attended by several ministers, Hassan said, "Today is a celebration of love and brotherhood, values that have long defined the Jordanian society."
