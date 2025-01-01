Applications Open: DW Akademie's International Media Studies (IMS) Program

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) DW Akademie is now accepting applications for its International Studies (IMS) program in Bonn, Germany. This four-semester Master's program will begin in September 2025 , and the application deadline is March 15, 2025.



The program is designed for young journalists, media managers, and communication professionals aiming for leadership roles in journalism or the communications sector. Successful graduates will earn a Master of Arts (M.A.) degree.







Program Highlights



The IMS program combines academic research, lectures, and practical experience across these core disciplines:



Media and Development

Journalism



Communications

Media Management





Scholarships



Up to 10 full scholarships are available for applicants from Africa, Asia, Latin America, and Eastern Europe.







Eligibility Requirements



Applicants must meet the following criteria:



Hold a bachelor's degree.



Have at least one year of professional experience in a media-related field.



Demonstrate a strong command of English.







For more information and to apply, visit the official website:



DW Akademie: International Media Studies







