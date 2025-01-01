Moldova To Import Electricity From Ukraine On Jan 2

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Moldova's state-owned company Energocom has announced the purchase of electricity to cover the shortfall on January

2, including imports from Ukraine.

As reported by Ukrinform and NewsMaker , the company reserved the necessary capacity for Thursday, January 2.

Due to limitations at the Moldova-Romania border, where capacity is capped at 315 MW out of the required 650-800 MW, part of the electricity is being secured through daily auctions from unused capacities on Romania's borders with neighboring countries.

“We will additionally electricity from Ukraine's Energoatom at night when consumption is lower and there is a surplus of resources,” Energocom noted.

Meanwhile, Moldova's government emergency commission reported on Wednesday that the electricity shortfall caused by the suspension of Russian gas supplies has been addressed. The commission assured that electricity consumption on January

1 was fully covered from various sources, avoiding rolling blackouts.

As previously reported, Russia's Gazprom announced on December 28 that it would stop gas supplies to Moldova due to“debts.” On December 16, Moldova declared a state of emergency in the energy sector.

Moldova's Ministry of Energy announced that in January 2025, most of its electricity will be imported from neighboring Romania, with 30% provided by local thermal power plants. Starting January 1, 2025, the Moldovan GRES plant will switch to coal-based electricity generation.

On January 1, the unrecognized region of Transnistria reported disruptions in gas supplies. The local company Tiraspoltransgaz-Transnistria warned consumers of gas cuts in boilers, private residences, and apartment buildings with autonomous heating systems until noon on Wednesday due to the termination of Russian gas supplies.

Authorities in Transnistria have also declared a state of emergency.