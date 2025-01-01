Airports In Four Russian Cities Implement Carpet Plan Due To Possible Drone Attack

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Airports in the Russian cities of Kaluga, Penza, Saransk, and Saratov enacted the Carpet Plan on Wednesday evening in response to a potential drone attack.

According to Ukrinform, the Telegram Astra reported this development, citing a statement from Rosaviatsiya (the Russian Air Agency).

Media sources indicate that the restrictions at the airports were introduced due to the threat of unmanned aerial (UAVs).

Later reports suggested that air defense systems were activated in Russia's Rostov region.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, on December 26, Moscow airports Sheremetyevo, Vnukovo, Domodedovo, and Zhukovsky also implemented the Carpet Plan in response to a potential drone attack.