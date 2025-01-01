200 Ukrainian Pilots Complete Training In UK Ahead Of F-16 Flights

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the United Kingdom, 200 Ukrainian aviators received basic flight, ground, and language training in preparation for operating F-16 fighter jets.

This was reported by the British Embassy in Ukraine on its page, according to Ukrinform.

The training, conducted by Royal Air Force (RAF) instructors, included general aircraft handling, flying by the aircraft's instruments, low level navigation and advanced formation flying.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, the European F-16 Training Center (EFTC), where Ukrainian pilots are also training, is now fully operational with its complete fleet of aircraft. This was made possible by the Netherlands, which transferred all 18 of their F-16 fighters to the center in Romania.