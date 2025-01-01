200 Ukrainian Pilots Complete Training In UK Ahead Of F-16 Flights
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the United Kingdom, 200 Ukrainian aviators received basic flight, ground, and language training in preparation for operating F-16 fighter jets.
This was reported by the British Embassy in Ukraine on its facebook page, according to Ukrinform.
"200 Ukrainian aviators received basic flying, ground school and language training in the UK before flying F-16s," the statement reads.
The training, conducted by Royal Air Force (RAF) instructors, included general aircraft handling, flying by the aircraft's instruments, low level navigation and advanced formation flying.
Read also: SBU dismantles extensive network
of Russian agents tracking
F-16 jets
in Ukraine
As previously reported by Ukrinform, the European F-16 Training Center (EFTC), where Ukrainian pilots are also training, is now fully operational with its complete fleet of aircraft. This was made possible by the Netherlands, which transferred all 18 of their F-16 fighters to the center in Romania.
MENAFN01012025000193011044ID1109047309
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.