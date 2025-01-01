World Media Praises Qatar's New Year's Eve Celebrations In Lusail

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: A record-breaking number of people flocked to Lusail Boulevard yesterday in celebration of the ushering in of the New Year 2025.

Lusail City announced that its "historic" New Year's Eve celebrations attracted 300,000 visitors, reinforcing its status as Qatar's pre-eminent destination for festivities and major events.

World took notice of the grand festivities in Lusail, with both BBC and CNN dedicating part of their New Year's Eve coverage to the festivities at Lusail Boulevard.

“It is a high standard that they have set, this is a mesmerising light show” one CNN anchor remarked, while another commented on the lightshow and the shapes and figures it produced.

BBC also dedicated a portion of its live coverage of the New Year celebrations to the Lusail celebrations, noting the“drumming and live DJ” antics of DJ MK and drummer Kristina, who were put to music and rhythm 2024's last dance.

The UK's The Sun newspaper also had hours long coverage of the celebrations broadcasted through their official YouTube channel.

The Daily Mail newspaper on TikTok posted a video collage of the entertainment and captioned it:“Qatar rings in New Year with INCREDIBLE drone light show.”

Lusail Boulevard has served as Qatar's center of New Year celebrations for the second consecutive year.