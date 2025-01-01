Attack In New Orleans: President Zelensky Expresses Condolences

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed condolences to the families of the and wished a speedy recovery to all those in the car attack in New Orleans, Louisiana, on New Year's Eve.

As reported by Ukrinform, Zelensky wrote this on social X .

"Horrified by the attack in New Orleans, U.S., which has claimed innocent lives and left many injured," said the President.

Zelensky is confident that those responsible for this horrific attack will be held accountable.

"Violence, terrorism, and any threats to human life have no place in our world and must not be tolerated," Ukraine's President emphasized.

He expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to all those injured.

"Ukraine stands with the American people and denounces violence," stated the President.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed the death of the attacker who carried out the fatal car crash into innocent people in New Orleans and officially stated that it is investigating the incident as a terrorist act.

On New Year's Eve in New Orleans, at least 10 people were killed, and dozens more were injured after a car drove into a large crowd.