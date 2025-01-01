Russians Launching Airstrikes On Zaporizhzhia Region
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian forces are launching airstrikes on Zaporizhzhia region, with explosions reported near the town of Stepnohirsk.
This has been announced on Telegram by Ivan Fedorov, Chief of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.
“There have been several explosions in the area of Stepnohirsk. There is a threat of aerial bombs targeting Zaporizhzhia - the enemy is attacking the region,” Fedorov wrote.
The regional chief urged residents to remain in safe locations until all clear signal.
