Al Rayyan Municipality Launches Afforestation Initiative For Outdoor Spaces Using Solar-Powered Irrigation Systems

Doha, Qatar: Al Rayyan Municipality, a member of the UNESCO's Cities Network, launched an afforestation campaign to trees in outdoor spaces as part of the planting one million trees' initiative.

The initiative is aligned with the ministry's efforts to enhance environmental sustainability and achieve the sustainable development, which includes planting of 3,963 offshoots in multiple areas, namely Al Karaana, Jariyan Al Batnah, western Umm Qarn, Al Aamriya, Umm Hawta and Al Dard Al Markhiya.

The municipality aims to install a solar-powered irrigation network in Umm Qarn area, with the objective of operating irrigation water pumps in remote areas without relying either on conventional electrical networks, or power generators.

The solar-powered system, in question, has been designed to efficiently provide war, thereby reducing water waste and ensuring continuity of irrigation in remote areas where electrical networks can hardly be extended. It also offers a flexibility to adapt to climate changes and dry conditions.

Furthermore, the project intends to achieve a wide array of environmental and strategic objectives, foremost of which is reducing greenhouse gases, air and water pollution, conserving natural resources, strengthening adaptation to climate changes and rationalizing water consumption, especially during dry seasons.