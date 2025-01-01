Five Things At The Top Of China's Agenda For 2025

(MENAFN- Asia Times) The year 2024 has been a challenging one for China. As its has tackled economic problems at home , internationally it has handled the complexities of an alliance with Russia. And, while China has continued to play a significant role in the global economy, there are five possible areas that could derail its plans in 2025.

1. Renewed rivalry with the US

The most obvious concern for Beijing will be the reignition of an ultra-aggressive US policy towards China, after Donald steps into office in January. Trump has already threatened China and several other nations with 60% tariffs, which suggests a continuation of the ongoing trade war that he started during his previous presidency.

A more contentious relationship with the US will pose a significant challenge for China – but Beijing is not unprepared for it, having learned from the previous US trade war. This can be seen in how Chinese firms such as Huawei have sought to reduce their reliance on US markets and technologies while expanding into other fields.

Equally, China has been more willing to use punitive measures against the US, as was recently demonstrated by its restriction on the export of rare earth elements (used for batteries and catalytic converters). As a result, Beijing is better placed to fight a trade war than it was in 2017.

2. Global technology wars

While tariffs will undoubtedly attract the most attention, it's possible that another battle will be waged over China's technological development , which poses a notable challenge to US trade supremacy .