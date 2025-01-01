'Bruce Lee Of Afghanistan' Dreams Visting Hong Kong, Performing In Movies

Alizada is being trained by Samuel Kwok, the Hong Kong-born, UK-based martial arts master taught by Ip Chun, the eldest son of Ip Man who taught Bruce Lee. Alizada's manager, Hongkonger Howard Lee is seeking sponsorship to bring Alizada to Hong Kong, the city where Bruce Lee spent most of his life and died there in 1973 aged just 32.

