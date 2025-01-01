New Law On Preschool Education Comes Into Effect In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Starting January

1, 2025, the Law of Ukraine "On Preschool Education" has come into force, introducing significant changes to the country's preschool education system.

According to Ukrinform, the of Education and Science reported this.

“The workload for preschool educators will be optimized, allowing for higher salaries and better working conditions. For parents, enhanced territorial accessibility of preschools and more flexible formats will be introduced. New organizational types such as mobile, family, and mini-preschools will expand access to education. A variety of group formats - age-specific, mixed-age, inclusive, and specialized - will be implemented, supported by diverse educational programs. For local authorities, the law mandates adequate funding and fair remuneration for educators, creating conditions for effective preschool education services,” the Ministry states.

It is noted that preschools will continue to receive funding from state and local budgets, contributions from founders, fees for educational and additional services, rental income, grants, charitable donations, and other lawful sources.

The Ministry of Education and Science is currently developing regulatory acts to implement the new provisions of the law.

A total of 28 new regulatory acts will be adopted to cover various aspects of preschool education. These regulations will establish a clear legal framework for the effective implementation of changes.

As reported, the law "On Preschool Education" was passed in June 2024 and signed by President Volodymyr Zelensky on July

5, 2024.

According to surveys, during the ongoing war, the majority of children in Ukraine continue to attend schools or preschool institutions, while only 8% do not participate in formal education.