Frontline Update: 125 Combat Clashes, Battles Ongoing In Most Directions

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) There were 125 combat clashes on the frontline, the enemy carried out over 3000 shelling on Ukraine's Defense Forces positions; fighting continues in most directions.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the General Staff of the of Ukraine in their operational update at 22:00 on January

1, 2025, on .

"Since the day-start, there have been 125 combat clashes; the enemy carried out one missile and 26 strikes, using seven missiles and 34 guided bombs, 562 kamikaze drone strikes, and over 3000 shelling attacks on our troops' positions," the post reads.

In the Kupiansk sector of the front, the enemy attacked the Ukrainian positions seven times in the areas of Kolisnykivka, Zahryzove, Lozova, and Nova Kruhliakivka. Five engagements remain ongoing.

In the Lyman sector , the Russian troops launched 16 attacks near Novoserhiivka, Tverdokhlibove, Kopanky, Makiivka, Ivanivka, and the Serebrianskyi Forest. Two clashes near Torske and Terny are still underway.

In the Kramatorsk sector , the Ukrainian forces repelled 14 assaults near Chasiv Yar, Stupochky, and Predtechyne. Two engagements continue.

In the Toretsk sector , seven Russian attacks were repelled near Shcherbynivka. Three battles are currently ongoing near Toretsk and Dyliivka.

In th e Pokrovsk sector , throughout the day, the enemy carried out 35 assault and offensive actions. The highest activity of the Russian occupiers remains in the areas of Vozdvyzhenka, Myroliubivka, Lysivka, Novyi Trud, Solone, Kotlyne, Pishchane, Pokrovsk, Novooleksiivka, Zelene, Novoolenivka, Dachenske, and Novovasylivka. Thirteen assaults on the Ukrainian' positions are still ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, today the Ukrainian defenders killed 161 and wounded 143 occupiers in this sector. Also, they destroyed an armored personnel carrier and five vehicles, as well as inflicted damage to three units of automotive equipment and one enemy armored fighting vehicle.

Russians are also intensively attacking in the Kurakhove sector . By now, there have already been 18 clashes near Ukrainka, Petropavlivka, and Kurakhove, with four clashes ongoing. Enemy losses in this direction amounted to 86 occupiers killed and wounded; in addition, five armored fighting vehicles were destroyed, and one infantry fighting vehicle of the invaders was damaged.

In the Vremivka sector , there were 17 enemy assaults near Dachne, Kostiantynopil, Yantarne, Novosilka, Rozlyv, and Novyi Komar. Six clashes remain active.

In the Orikhiv sector , the Ukrainian troops successfully repelled an enemy attack near the settlement of Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovske sector , the enemy carried out two unsuccessful assaults near the island of Zabych.

In Russia's K ursk region , the Ukrainian defenders repelled 32 enemy assaults. One battle remains active. In addition, the enemy launched one missile strike and nine air strikes, using seven missiles and eleven guided bombs, as well as carrying out 202 artillery shelling attacks.

In the Kharkiv, Huliaipole, and Siversk sectors , the Russian forces have not conducted any assault actions since the beginning of the day.

No significant changes in the situation have occurred on other fronts.

As reported by Ukrinform, throughout the past night, Ukraine's air defense forces intercepted 63 enemy drones.