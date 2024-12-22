Azerbaijan appreciates Iran for key encouragement in D-8 association effort

(MENAFN) Azerbaijani Leader Ilham Aliyev has appreciated Iran for its important efforts in Azerbaijan's successful attempt to take part the Developing-8 (D-8) Organization for Economic Cooperation.



The appreciation came in an official message delivered to Iranian Leader Masoud Pezeshkian, after Azerbaijan’s attainment to the group throughout its 11th conference conducted on December 19 in Cairo.



The D-8 is an international party founded to foster economic collaboration between eight key Islamic growing countries, comprising Iran, Turkey, Egypt, Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, Nigeria, as well as Bangladesh.



Azerbaijan’s access into the organization was formally declared throughout the Cairo conference by Egyptian Leader Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, who led the meeting.



In his message, Leader Aliyev expressed his strong appreciation to both Iran as a country and Leader Pezeshkian individually for their robust involvement of Azerbaijan’s application. “I deeply appreciate the Islamic Republic of Iran and Your Excellency for voting in favor of Azerbaijan’s membership in the D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation during its 11th summit in Cairo,” he stated.



Aliyev highlighted the importance of Azerbaijan's admission, which is the initial extension in the D-8’s approximately 60 years’ history. He called this breakthrough as an evidence to the international trust put in Azerbaijan's possibility and a source of huge countrywide self-confidence.

