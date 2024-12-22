Media reports Germany received warning regarding Christmas market assault suspect

(MENAFN) The suspect behind the deadly Christmas market attack in Magdeburg, Taleb A., a Saudi national, had multiple previous encounters with law enforcement, according to various reports. Saudi Arabia had warned German authorities about his extremist views a year before the attack, but no action was taken. The kingdom had also requested his extradition, but received no response from Germany.



Taleb A., a doctor who had been living in Germany since 2006, had been convicted in 2013 for threatening crimes but was allowed to stay in the country due to concerns over possible execution if deported. The 50-year-old, who had publicly renounced Islam and expressed anti-Islamist views, allegedly rammed a crowd at the Magdeburg Christmas market on Friday, killing at least five people and injuring more than 200. Authorities are still investigating the motive, with some speculating it could relate to the German government's handling of Saudi refugees.

