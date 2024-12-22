Biden consents additional army assistance for Taiwan

(MENAFN) US President Joe Biden has authorized a new $571.3 million defense assistance package for Taiwan, the White House announced on Friday. The aid, which includes military equipment valued at around $265 million and $30 million for 76-mm autocannon parts, has raised tensions with Beijing, which views Taiwan as part of China. Despite officially adhering to the One-China policy, the US continues its military support for Taipei, a position that China sees as a threat to regional stability.



This latest approval follows a series of previous arms sales to Taiwan, including a $385 million package in December and a $2 billion deal in October. Beijing responded by imposing sanctions on US defense firms and executives. Taiwan has raised concerns over China's military activities, including large-scale drills near the island, and maintains that Beijing may use force to reunify with Taiwan.



China criticized Washington for violating past commitments under the 1982 August 17 Communiqué, which promised to reduce arms sales to Taiwan over time. Meanwhile, Taiwan has faced delays in receiving advanced US weaponry, including Abrams tanks and HIMARS systems, due to ongoing supply chain issues.



