US mistakenly shoots down own aircraft when bombing Yemen

(MENAFN) The US Navy mistakenly shot down its own F/A-18 fighter jet in a friendly fire incident over the Red Sea, according to the Pentagon. The aircraft, which had taken off from the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier, was struck by the USS Gettysburg, a guided-missile cruiser. The two pilots safely ejected, with one sustaining minor injuries. The incident occurred during a bombing mission aimed at Houthi missile storage and command facilities in Yemen. The operation, involving both US and British aircraft, also saw the downing of several Houthi drones and missiles.



The Navy has launched an investigation into the friendly fire incident, which marks the first loss of a crewed American aircraft during Operation Prosperity Guardian, a mission aimed at protecting maritime traffic in the region from Houthi threats.

