(MENAFN) China's defense has strongly criticized the Pentagon's latest annual report on Chinese military and security developments, accusing the US of fabricating false narratives and distorting reality to mislead the public about China’s defense policies. Ministry spokesperson Zhang Xiaogang condemned the report, calling the US "war-addicted" and the greatest threat to global security. He claimed that the US's actions, such as its military interventions in Iraq, Afghanistan, and Syria, have caused immense harm and instability worldwide.



Zhang defended China's national defense strategy, emphasizing that China adheres to peaceful development and a no-first-use nuclear policy, while criticizing US military actions like the AUKUS submarine pact for undermining international security. He also reiterated China's stance on Taiwan, rejecting any attempts to separate the island from China. Despite these criticisms, Zhang expressed hope for a future where the US and China can build a more constructive military relationship based on respect and cooperation.

