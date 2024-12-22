Zelensky hires ‘F-word’ diplomat as UN envoy

(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has appointed Andrey Melnik, a known for his controversial remarks, as Ukraine’s new ambassador to the United Nations. Announced in a address on Friday, Zelensky confirmed Melnik’s appointment alongside several other changes. Melnik, who is currently serving as Ukraine’s ambassador to Brazil, will replace Sergey Kislitsa, who held the position since 2019.



Melnik gained notoriety during his tenure as Ukraine’s ambassador to Germany from 2014 to 2022. He frequently criticized Berlin for its slow military support to Ukraine and caused a stir by calling German Chancellor Olaf Scholz an “offended liver sausage” for not visiting Kiev. He also clashed with Elon Musk on Twitter, using offensive language in response to Musk’s proposal for a peaceful resolution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.



Melnik further sparked outrage with his defense of Stepan Bandera, a controversial Ukrainian nationalist leader from World War II, leading Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry to clarify that his views did not reflect the official stance of Kiev. After his dismissal as ambassador to Germany, Melnik served as Ukraine’s deputy foreign minister before his current role as ambassador to Brazil.

