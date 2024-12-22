(MENAFN) Slovak MEP Milan Uhrik has criticized Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky for his handling of a gas dispute with Slovakia, accusing him of overstepping and damaging the country's economy. The row centers around Ukraine's refusal to extend a gas transit deal with Russia, which Slovakia relies on for its energy supply. Uhrik argued that Zelensky's actions, which prevent Slovakia from fulfilling its contract with Gazprom, are meant to harm Slovakia's economy while seeking more financial aid and weapons.



Uhrik warned that cutting off access to Russian energy sources would be unwise as a recession looms in the EU. He also expressed frustration with Zelensky's decision-making, noting that Ukraine's increasing dependence on the West has turned the country into a “zombie state.” While the EU has provided significant financial aid to Ukraine, Uhrik claimed the demands and insults from Zelensky have only grown, potentially escalating tensions between Slovakia and Ukraine.

MENAFN22122024000045015687ID1109021273