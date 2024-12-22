Slovak Premier accuses Zelensky of bribery

(MENAFN) Slovak Prime Robert Fico has accused Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky of attempting to bribe him with €500 million to gain Bratislava's support for Ukraine's membership. Fico revealed the allegation after a private meeting with Zelensky during an EU summit in Brussels. The bribery offer allegedly came after Ukraine refused to extend its gas transit deal with Russia, which is crucial for Slovakia's energy supply.



Fico rejected the offer, stating that Ukraine's NATO bid is unrealistic and that he would never accept such a proposal. The prime minister also criticized Zelensky for presenting what he called "absurd" solutions to the gas issue, which Slovakia is facing as the deal with Russia expires at the end of the year. Fico’s comments have sparked further tensions, with Ukrainian opposition figures accusing Zelensky of disgracing Ukraine internationally with his actions. Meanwhile, countries such as the US, Germany, and Hungary are also opposed to Ukraine joining NATO.

